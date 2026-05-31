India News | MCD Ignored Delhi Police Warnings on Illegal Mehrauli Building Before Deadly Collapse; 6 Dead, High-level Probe Underway

New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI): In a revelation surrounding the tragic building collapse in South Delhi's Mehrauli area, official sources have confirmed that the local police had formally warned the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) about ongoing illegal construction at the site weeks before the structure came crashing down.

The catastrophic collapse has claimed at least six lives, left several others severely injured, and triggered a massive political and administrative blame game in the national capital.

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The death toll in the building collapse in Delhi's Mehrauli area rose to six, Delhi Police said on Sunday.

Sources said local police had written to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and all civic authorities, informing it that the building was allegedly being constructed in violation of norms before the collapse.

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However, no action was reportedly taken by the civic body.

According to sources, timely intervention by the authorities could have potentially prevented the incident and the resulting loss of lives.

Delhi Police have registered a case of culpable homicide in connection with the collapse and initiated an investigation into the matter.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that strict action will be taken against all unauthorised structures and the municipal officers responsible for allowing them.

Speaking to reporters, CM Gupta said, "Action will be taken against all such unauthorised buildings and the responsible officers."

CM Gupta, who visited the disaster site in Saidulajab near Saket Metro station, confirmed that emergency teams from the local administration are trying to locate anyone still trapped beneath the rubble.

In a post on X, the CMO office wrote, "Chief Minister Rekha Gupta today visited the incident site at Saidulajab and reviewed the ongoing relief and rescue operations. Rescue teams have been continuously engaged in operations since last night. On the instructions of the Chief Minister, prompt action was taken, and a criminal case has been registered at Mehrauli Police Station. A magisterial inquiry is being ordered under the leadership of the District Magistrate (DM), South District."

"Additionally, officials have been directed to inspect dilapidated and hazardous buildings in the vicinity and to take strict action wherever necessary. The Chief Minister has ordered strict action against all unauthorised buildings and has directed that action be taken against all responsible officials in the concerned departments," CMO added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)