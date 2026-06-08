India News | MCD Intensifies Crackdown on Building Byelaw Violations; 26 Properties Demolished, 42 Sealed in Delhi

New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has intensified its large-scale crackdown on unauthorised constructions across the national capital, undertaking demolition action against 26 properties and sealing 42 others on Monday.

The civic body stated that the drive is being carried out in line with directions issued by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

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Reiterating its zero-tolerance stance against illegal constructions and misuse of properties, the MCD said the actions were part of an ongoing city-wide enforcement campaign targeting violations of building byelaws.

According to an official release, the civic body has so far demolished 123 properties and sealed 170 properties since June 1 as part of the intensified crackdown.

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The operation was carried out by MCD teams with support from the Delhi Police. MCD teams demolished unauthorised structures using bulldozers and their manpower and sealed properties found violating the prescribed building regulations.

MCD intensified its demolition and sealing drive in many areas of South Delhi today. As many as 9 major demolition and sealing actions were undertaken in a massive drive today in Adchini, Said-ul-Azaib, Freedom Fighter Colony, Savitri Nagar, Khirki Extension, and Chhattarpur Pahari, targeting unauthorised constructions and illegal commercial activities operating in blatant violation of building norms, the release noted.

Furthermore, since June 1, a total of 56 properties have been targeted for demolitions and sealing actions in Said-ul-Azaib, Hauz Rani, Khirki Extension, Savitri Nagar, Begumpur, Chattarpur, Sainik Farms, Khanpur and Gautam Nagar areas.

MCD has also issued more than 200 notices against unauthorised constructions, sealing and orders for demolition on properties for violation of building bylaws in all its zones since June 1.

The local residents were made to understand the significance and respect of the prevalent laws and regulations in terms of construction and use of property. They were informed about the likely repercussions of demolition and sealing in unauthorised construction and illegal commercial use of properties. Additionally, MCD is also conducting a survey to identify illegal commercial and residential properties violating building by-laws across all zones.

This massive demolition and sealing drive is going to be more deterrent and severe in the days to come, as further actions will be planned, and special exclusive teams have been constituted for the said actions, the release said.

The public is also advised and expected to comply with the legal boundaries while running any commercial activity or while undertaking construction work, since the Master Plan-2021, Unified Building Bye-Laws-2016 and DMC Act-1957 clearly mandate these legal boundaries for construction and use of properties.

The general public can also visit the concerned Zonal Offices of MCD for any such issues, and they will be guided appropriately. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)