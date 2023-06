New Delhi, Jun 15 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has invited e-tenders for 64 authorised parking lots, an official said.

These parking lots include six under the clusters of Furniture Market, Jail Road and New Krishna Park. The other parking sites are NBCC Place, Lodhi Road, Mohan Singh Market, RK Puram, Sangam Cinema, RK Puram and Outside Vasant Square Mall.

"The MCD has invited tenders for allotment of 64 authorised parking sites (including six under the clusters) falling under the jurisdiction of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi on payment of monthly license fee," the official said.

The allotment of parking sites would be for a period of three years.

"The authorisation of allotment of authorised surface parking sites under the jurisdiction of MCD on monthly license fee basis in two bid system (technical and financial) for a period of three years and further extendable to another period of two years subject to satisfactory performance of the firm and as decided by the competent authority," according to the pre-bid document.

The civic body has around 404 parking sites, including 14 stack or multilevel lots. They have parking spaces for 51,000 vehicles.

The official said that MCD has plans to make 16 more surface parking lots operational in the next two to three years.

