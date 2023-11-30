New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): To ensure cleanliness around the railway tracks, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is conducting a special cleanliness drive in collaboration with the Northern Railway.

Under this, the Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) lying on both sides of the railway track is being cleared and disposed of scientifically. The quantity of MSW lying on 105 km of railway track in Delhi was assessed as 31989 MT in June 2023 in a joint inspection by MCD and Railways. Till November 15, 2023, 9106 MT of waste was cleared.

"The detailed roadmap to remove the MSW lying along the railway track has been prepared in coordination with the railways. As per this road map, the remaining 22883 MT MSW will be lifted up to March 31, 2024," the MCD said in a press release.

The work of lifting garbage from both sides of the railway tracks from Hazrat Nizamuddin to Lodhi Colony Station, from Lodhi Colony Station to Okhla Station, from Okhla Station to Badarpur Border Station and from Nizamuddin Station to Janata Camp Station is being done at a rapid pace by the Central Zone of MCD. This work will be completed by January 31, 2024.

"At the same time, the garbage lying near the railway line from Bijwasan to Sagarpur flyover is being collected by Najafgarh Zone, and this work will be completed within a day or two. The garbage lifting work from Shahdara Railway Station to Saboli Halt in Shahdara North Zone will be completed by next month. The work of lifting garbage from Peeragarhi to Nangloi in the Rohini zone and from Azadpur to the Narela railway line in the Civil Line zone has almost been completed," the MCD further said.

The MCD further said that the work of lifting MSW from the railway line in the Keshav Puram zone will be completed by January 31.

"At the same time, in the Karol Bagh zone, the work of collecting garbage from both sides of Sarai Rohila to Patel Nagar, Zakhira Mandi to Patel Nagar and Patel Nagar to Kirti Nagar, Kirti Nagar to Naraina railway line is being done on a priority basis and this work will be completed by March 2024. In the Narela zone, the work of collecting garbage from Kirari gate to Mundka gate and Holambi Khurd to Narela station has almost been completed," the MCD further added.

The MCD asserted that in the City SP zone, the work of collecting garbage from Old Delhi Railway Station to Sadar Bazar Station and from Old Delhi to Sarai Rohilla will be completed by next month.

Along with cleanliness, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi is also committed to the safety and health of its sanitation workers. Most of the sanitation work is being mechanised by the MCD.

MCD is also equipping its sanitation staff with the necessary devices, machines, and vehicles required for mechanised cleaning. A road map has been prepared for the purchase of various items to provide safety equipment to the sanitation workers. MCD has already procured 250 oxygen cylinders, 750 safety belts, 750 safety eye gear, 2250 Helmets and 750 torches. The procurement of 4450 gloves, 3338 gumboots, and 750 full-body suits is underway and will be completed soon. (ANI)

