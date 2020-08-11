New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) The three municipal corporations in Delhi on Monday jointly launched a week-long sanitation campaign to make the national capital garbage-free.

The announcement was made by mayors of the three civic bodies at a press conference here.

North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash said, 'Garbage-free Delhi' drive has been launched on the lines of 'Gandagi Bharat Chhodo' campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Our campaign would emphasis on micro-level monitoring over day-to-day cleanliness of all areas and lifting of solid waste. NDMC lifts 4,500 MT of garbage every day, out of which, 2,300 MT is sent to Narela Bawana plant," he said.

He said, there are 550 'dhalao' (dumps) under the NDMC, out of which 303 have been closed, and 61 compactor machines have been installed.

South Delhi Mayor Anamika and East Delhi Mayor Nirmal Jain also expressed their resolve to make Delhi garbage-free as part of the campaign.

Taking a cue from Prime Minister Modi's initiative, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation has also started “Gandagi Mukt Delhi” drive, Anamika said, adding it has been launched from an SDMC school in Jaitpur area.

She sought participation of people to make it a grand success.

Anamika said the SDMC has made all efforts to reduce the height of Okhla landfill site in co-operation with IIT-Delhi as the institute is helping to reduce it in a scientific manner.

Besides, a total of 7,000 dustbins have been installed in last two years and segregation of garbage is being done through these dustbins, she said.

East Delhi Mayor Jain said, "We will jointly work to make successful the campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We have requested all the area councilors to organise intensive cleanliness drives in their wards with the help of corporation officials. Special cleaning drives should be carried out during the festivals".

