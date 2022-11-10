New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI): Ahead of the MCD elections slated to be held on December four, the Congress party on Thursday appointed Jagdish Tytler as a member of election committee.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary KC Venugopal today appointed Jagdish Tytler as one of the forty members of pradesh election committee for municipal corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections.

In a press note issued here today, Venugopal stated that AICC has approved the proposal for the constitution of various committees for the upcoming MCD polls with immediate effect.

Apart from pradesh election committee, Congress set up campaign, coordination, manifesto, media, publicity and digital & social media committees.

Subhash Chopra has been made chairman of the six-member campaign committee with Arvinder Singh Lovely, Sandeep Dikshit, Parvez Hasmi, Alka Lamba and Rajesh Lilothia as its members.

Similarly, Devender Yadav will be chariman of coordination committee with CP Mittal, Naseeb Singh, Dr. Naresh Kumar and Mirza Javed Ali as its members.

While Haroon Yusuf is heading manifesto committee with Abhishek Dutt, Rohit Chaudhary, Aman Panwar, Amrita Dhawan as its members.

Besides, Anil Bhardwaj has been appointed as chairman of media committee and Dr. Ragini Nayak, Mudit Agarwal, Abhishek Dutt, Wg. Cdr. (R) Anuma Acharya, Dr. Adarsh Shastri, Ritu Choudhary, Bhupesh Yadav, Parvez Alam and Akansha Ola have been taken as its members.

Hari Shankar Gupta is heading publicity committee Mukesh Sharma, Jai Kishan, Laxman Rawat, Sumesh Shokeen and Jitender Kochar as its members.

Durgesh Kumar will be chairman of two-member digital & social media committee with Abdul Kadir as its vice chairman.

The other pradesh election committee members are Anil Chaudhary, Ajay Maken, Jai Prakash Agarwal, Manish Chatrath, Devender Yadav, Subhash Chopra, Arvinder Singh Lovely, Krishna Tirath, JK Jain, Sandeep Dixit, Parvez Hashmi, Ramesh Kumar, Haroon Yusuf, Rajesh Lilothia, Dr. Udit Raj, Kiran Walia, Rajkumar Chauhan, Dr. Narender Nath, Ramakant Goswami, Mangat Ram Singhal, Jai Kishan, Ali Mehdi, Shivani Chopra, Mudit Agarwal, Abhishek Dutt, CP Mittal, Rohit Chaudhary, Tarun Kumar, Alka Lamba, Naseeb Singh, Mateen Ahmed, Mukesh Sharma, Bijender Singh, Kamal Kant Sharma, Manoj Yadav, Rannvijay Singh Lochav, Amrita Dhawan, Sunil Kumar and Kunal Sehrawat.

Filing of nominations for MCD polls began after issuance of a notification in this regard on November 7. The last date of filing papers is November 14. The last date of withdrawal of candidature is November 19. Voting for the polls will be on December 4 and the results will be announced after counting of votes on December 7. (ANI)

