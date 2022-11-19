New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) A total of 67 candidates withdrew their nominations on Saturday, leaving 1,349 in fray for the December 4 Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls here, according to official data.

The last date to withdraw nominations was on Saturday.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Muslim Youth Befriends Hindu Girl on Social Media, Forces Her To Convert After Marriage in Katihar; Complaint Lodged.

According to the data shared by the State Election Commission, 55 independent candidates withdrew nominations.

Six candidates from the Bahujan Samaj Party also withdrew their nominations.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Van Driver Molests Minor Girl While Dropping Her Home From School in Mulund; Arrested Under POCSO Act.

Of the 67 withdrawals, 34 were male candidates, the data showed.

After the withdrawals, the final tally stands at 1,349, including 709 female candidates.

Counting for the MCD polls will take place on December 7.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)