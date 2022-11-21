New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) Sharpening its attack on the BJP, senior AAP leader Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said the saffron party has "no vision" for the civic body as he announced a new campaign for his party to "alert voters" to choose the Aam Aadmi Party in the MCD polls.

The BJP has done nothing in the past 15 years in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and has no vision for the next five years as well, he told reporters.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Man Booked for 'Purifying' Water Tank With Cow Urine After Dalit Woman Drinks Water From It.

"But, we gave a vision to fix civic problems. The AAP is going to win this polls. So, if you want work to be done in your ward, pick an AAP councillor as if a BJP councillor will be there in your ward that person will try to obstruct work since the AAP will be in power in MCD," Sisodia claimed.

"So, a new campaign 'Kejriwal ki Sarkar, Kejriwal ka Parshad' (Kejriwal's governent, Kejriwal's councillor) campaign has been launched to alert people to pick AAP over BJP in civic polls due on December 4," he said.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Conman Dupes ISRO Scientist of Rs 18 Lakh After Promising Medical Seat for His Daughter in Bengaluru.

BJP leaders have no agenda in this polls, but to only "abuse Arvind Kejriwal day and night", he alleged.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)