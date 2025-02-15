New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has revised its enforcement rates for composition fees, removal charges, and storage charges for goods and vehicles obstructing public streets and spaces, officials said on Saturday.

The new rates, which supersede the previous circular issued on July 19, 2023, aim to streamline enforcement and deter encroachments.

They will apply to hawkers, shopkeepers, transport companies, vehicle showrooms, second-hand car dealers, and others, the MCD said in a statement.

Under the revised structure, composition fees range from Rs 600 for hawkers and squatters to Rs 15,000 for water trolleys. Removal charges vary based on load weight, starting at Rs 300 for goods up to 40 kg and going up to Rs 2,000 for loads exceeding five quintals.

Storage charges have been bifurcated into two categories—one for goods and the other for vehicles. For goods other than vehicles, the storage fee is Rs 100 per day for items weighing less than one quintal and Rs 200 per quintal per day for heavier goods.

Vehicle storage charges range from Rs 500 per day for two-wheelers to Rs 8,000 per day for multi-axle trailers.

The MCD stated that the new charges are intended to ensure better upkeep of public spaces and reduce obstructions on roads. It also reaffirmed a “zero tolerance” policy toward encroachments and urged all stakeholders to refrain from blocking public areas to facilitate smooth traffic movement and improved civic amenities.

