New Delhi [India] February 4 (ANI): The Municipal Corporation of Delhi would carry out a 15-day intensive drive to remove temporary and permanent encroachment from footpaths in the national capital to ease traffic and pedestrian movement and clear all kinds of waste from roads ahead of the G20 Summit, an official statement said.

The statement highlighted that MCD is taking all necessary measures to give the best face-lift to Delhi in view of the upcoming G-20 Summit.

Commissioner, MCD Gyanesh Bharti has instructed all concerned officers to put their best foot forward towards making Delhi a shining chapter in the success story of the G-20 Summit.

According to officials, in coordination with other agencies, during the drive Temporary /Permanent encroachment would be removed from footpaths to ease traffic and pedestrian movement.

As the roads define the character of any city, it has been decided to endeavour a facelift for the city roads in a big way, so that the capital city gives a spick and span look to the foreign dignitaries coming to attend the G-20 Summit in Delhi. The drive being undertaken in pursuance to the direction of the Chief Secretary of Delhi shall exclusively start from February 6 for a period of 15 days and all field functionaries shall actively participate in the drive. The main objective will be to give a facelift to the city roads, a statement said.

"All unauthorized Posters/ Hoardings would be removed from the roads including all kinds of Waste/ Malba. The overhead cables also pose an ugly/unkept look on the roads, these cables would be removed/managed, wherever possible by the agencies concerned," the statement added.

It informed that MCD has recently got overhead cables removed in the Mehrauli area. "MCD would also pay special attention to the cleanliness of the roads. All water logging vulnerable points would be tackled. The stormwater drains will be cleaned on priority and wherever manhole covers are missing, these will be replaced on priority. Dark spots (insufficiently lit road spaces) as identified by Delhi Police will be redressed," the statement said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia has approved a project worth Rs 17.5 crores for the decoration and strengthening of Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg and Ring Road around the ITPO Complex. The project is also part of preparations for the G-20 conventions to be held in the state this year.

Under this project, the beautification and strengthening of 5.8 km road from W-Point to Delhi Public School on Mathura Road, from IP flyover to Bhairon Marg T-Point on Bhairon Marg and Ring Road will be done. The project includes resurfacing these roads, decorating of footpath and central verge and improvement of the existing drainage system. Along with this, the greenery on either side of the road will also be ensured."

The Deputy Chief Minister has instructed the PWD officials to complete all the work related to the project by March. He also instructed them to ensure that the common people should not face any problems during the construction work and that the standards of safety-security and quality should be followed with commitment.

"It is a matter of great pride and honour that G20 conventions are being hosted in Delhi. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, we are working in mission mode to improve the roads of Delhi to provide a better commuting experience to the people of Delhi and in view of the preparations for G-20," Manish Sisodia said earlier in the week. (ANI)

