India News | MCDs Have Bee Preparing to Deal with Likely Rise in COVID Cases: East Delhi Mayor After Meeting Shah

Agency News PTI| Jun 14, 2020 07:06 PM IST
MCDs Have Bee Preparing to Deal with Likely Rise in COVID Cases: East Delhi Mayor After Meeting Shah

New Delhi, Jun 14 (PTI) East Delhi Mayor Anju Kamalkant on Sunday said that the Centre, Delhi government and municipal corporations are working together to offer healthcare facilities as needed in this hour of crisis.

Talking to reporters after a high-level meeting of all the three mayors with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to review steps to combat the coronavirus, Kamalkant said, "We have always been preparing ourselves anticipating the situation."

Shah held a meeting with top functionaries of Delhi's three municipal bodies along with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to take stock of the COVID-19 situation in the national capital.

This was the second high-level meeting held during the day in the wake of rising cases of the novel coronavirus.

The first meeting Shah took was with Baijal, Kejriwal, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, and senior officials of the Union Home and Health Ministries and the Delhi Disaster Management Authority.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

