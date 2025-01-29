New Delhi [India], January 29 (ANI): AAP MLA Naresh Balyan withdrew his application for custody parole in the MCOCA case after the Delhi Police opposed it, citing ongoing investigations.

Naresh Balyan's counsel, Advocate MS Khan, argued that Balyan's wife, who is contesting elections for the first time, urgently needed his support. He highlighted the difficulties Balyan faced in communicating with her, stating that he was unable to even make a simple phone call from custody.

"She needs support from her husband, and no one can substitute that," Khan told the court, stressing the emotional and practical importance of his presence during this crucial period.

The bench of Justice Vikas Mahajan noted that on the last date of the hearing, the court had directed the special counsel for Delhi Police to seek instructions on the custody parole request, and the counsel had now submitted that the instructions were to oppose the plea.

In light of the opposition from the police, Advocate Khan informed the court that Balyan was no longer pressing for custody parole at this stage. Instead, he would continue with arguments on the regular bail application, which is scheduled for hearing tomorrow.

Naresh Balyan on Tuesday requested the Delhi High Court for urgent interim relief and sought direction for custody parole. He stated, "I can pay for parole during custody. As a sitting MLA, I will remain in custody. My wife lacks experience, and the campaigning period is almost over."

Earlier while opposing the bail plea of AAP MLA Naresh Balyan in the MCOCA case, Delhi Police revealed that the investigation uncovered the involvement of Balyan and his absconding associates in organized crime.

They allegedly conspired to dispute the legitimate properties of witnesses in order to gain financial or other undue advantages. The accused, along with his associate Kapil Sangwan (alias Nandu), reportedly threatened the rightful owners of these properties to coerce them into selling at significantly lower prices than those agreed upon in the sale contracts.

The applicant, Naresh Balyan, is said to have used agreements in the name of an absconding individual, Umed Singh, who has been evading arrest since Balyan's detention. Following the agreements, Balyan would manipulate the properties into disputed status, enlisting Sangwan to intimidate the legitimate sellers. The Hon'ble Trial Court has issued a non-bailable warrant against Umed Singh, and statements from public witnesses have been recorded to support these claims, stated Delhi Police in its reply filed opposing Balyan's bail plea.

Delhi Police further stated that audio clips, allegedly containing voice conversations between Naresh Balyan and syndicate leader Kapil Sangwan (alias Nandu), have been recorded. The voice sample of Balyan was obtained after permission from the Trial Court and was sent to the CFSL for analysis. The questioned audio clips, along with the samples, were seized for further investigation.

The police also noted that several other suspects, whose names have surfaced, have yet to be identified, and further inquiries are ongoing to fully uncover the scope of the organized crime and trace the illicit financial gains made by Balyan and his associates.

Balyan, along with Kapil Sangwan and other members of the syndicate, is alleged to have assisted in committing or supporting the ongoing unlawful activities of organized crime, whether through logistical planning, providing information, or executing criminal actions. The syndicate has caused significant harm to society and accumulated vast illegal wealth.

According to police, Kapil Sangwan, the syndicate's leader, is currently abroad, living a lavish lifestyle, which suggests that the proceeds from these crimes are being used both domestically and internationally, said Delhi Police.

Balyan is facing charges under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA), and the trial court recently denied him bail in the case. He was arrested on December 4 in connection with the MCOCA case, although he had previously been granted bail in an extortion case. (ANI)

