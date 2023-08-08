Raigad (Maharashtra) [India], August 8 (ANI): The Managing Director of ECL finance, the non-banking finance arm of Edelweiss group, along with three other officials, presented themselves before the Raigad police on Tuesday in connection with the death of art director Nitin Desai.

The police have asked the Managing Director of ECL Finance to again appear on August 11.

“Documents of the Managing Director of ECL were scrutinised by police from 10.30 am to 6.30 pm and police have asked him to again appear on 11th August with all the relevant documents of this case,” the officials said.

The Raigad police have registered a case of abetment to suicide against five, including Edelweiss MD Rashesh Shah, based on the complaint filed by Desai’s wife.

Desai was found dead on Wednesday in his studio in Maharashtra’s Raigad district, police said on Wednesday. According to the police, Desai’s body was found hanging in his ND Studio in Karjat, some 80 km outside Mumbai.

Police said Neha Desai told them that Nitin Desai died by suicide due to mental pressure from the officials of ECL Finance Company and Edelweiss Group regarding debt recovery.“Based on the complaint, the police registered a case under sections 306 and 34 of the IPC against 5 people, including officials of ECL Finance Company and Edelweiss,” as per the Police statement.

The preliminary findings in the postmortem revealed that the cause of death is hanging."Postmortem of art director Nitin Desai has been conducted by a team of four doctors. As per preliminary findings, the cause of death is hanging. Further investigation is underway," police said.

On Thursday Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that all possible angles will be investigated in the Art Director Nitin Desai’s death case.

While replying to a question in the Maharashtra state assembly, Devendra Fadnavis said, "We will investigate all angles-- whether he was pressurised. We will see if anything can be done for him as far as the studio is concerned. At present we can’t make any announcement on it. We will also investigate the people whom he used to meet too."

Desai, 57, had worked as an art director in several big-budget films such as ‘Devdas’, ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’, ‘Jodhaa Akbar’, ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’, ‘Once Upon A Time in Mumbai’, and ‘Panipat’. (ANI)

