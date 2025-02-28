New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI): With India working towards finalising the deal for building three additional submarines at Mazagaon Dockyards with French support, France's Naval Group on Friday said that the making of four Scorpene class submarines by the defence shipyard without any foreign overseeing teams was a testimony to the success of French Transfer of Technology programmes.

Naval Group's Marie-Laure Bourgeois, Executive Vice President, Sales and Marketing said in an interview with ANI that the French firm has also helped its foreign partners in integrating strategic defence technologies in the submarines like the integration of torpedoes developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and built by the Indian industry in the Scorpene boats of the Indian Navy.

Also Read | Karnataka-Maharashtra Language Row: Kannada Organisations Call for Karnataka Bandh on March 22 Over Attack on RTC Bus Staff for Not Speaking Marathi.

"Successful construction of Gowind class ships in Egypt, local autonomous construction of Scorpene submarines from first of class by MDL in India and by ICN in Brazil are only few of real testimonies of Naval Group's approach to transfer of technology," she told ANI.

Naval Group extends its efforts to support France's partners in nurturing innovation and integrating local strategic defence technologies like cooperation in integration of indigenous propulsion system and torpedoes, fully developed by DRDO and manufactured by Indian industry, for the Indian Navy.

Also Read | Kottayam Suicide Case: Mother Jumps in Front of Speeding Train With 2 Girls in Kerala Amid Divorce Proceedings.

She said that the French transfers of technologies are also aimed at diversifying supply chains and increasing industrial resilience for all stakeholders - and this has been successfully experienced in our international programs.

"That MDL, as centre of excellence has built the 6 Scorpene submarines under P75, with last 4 submarines without foreign overseeing team - speaks for itself about the real success of transfer of technology. We have such confidence in our cooperation with India and other strategic countries, that we are actively pursuing partnerships with international players for potential joint export," the Naval Group official said.

Asked about the recent comment of a Europe-based Naval Group executive on the extent of Transfer of Technology (ToT) done by its rival Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems of Germany, Bourgeois said that the comment was taken out of context and misunderstood.

"The original discussion on ToTs took place in front of the French National Assembly, on how the industry could meet the demands of export customers, considering how important technology transfers are. The main subject was to reaffirm the importance of strategic links between European nations and their international allies and the role that can be played by industries in strengthening ToTs to France's partners," she said.

The Naval Group official said that their approach to transfer of technology programmes responds to deep strategic partnerships to provide long-term sovereignty solutions to allied nations to support the operational autonomy of France's partners.

She added, "We strongly believe that strategic defence collaborations should be done responsibly between partner countries for wellness of international defence and securities." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)