India News | MEA Hosts Three-day Passport Officers' Conference in New Delhi to Mark Passport Seva Divas

New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs organised a three-day Annual Regional Passport Officers' (RPO) Conference at the Sushma Swaraj Bhawan (SSB) in New Delhi from June 17-19, 2026, to mark the enactment of the Passports Act, 1967 and as part of celebrations of the Passport Seva Divas.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar presided over the high-level segment of the Conference. Addressing the Heads of all Regional Passport Offices from across India, Passport Seva Programme partners and service providers, EAM commended the passport issuance ecosystem for its historic transformation into a citizen-centric, digitally driven model.

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EAM noted that the transition over the last decade has repositioned passport issuance from a complex administrative hurdle into a shining example of a citizen-centric service.

He emphasised that passport services have scaled remarkable heights through initiatives like Passport Seva mobile van, e-Passports, and the extensive network of Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) and Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs). EAM also congratulated the Passport Puraskar Awardees for their dedication and service excellence.

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He urged the RPOs and Passport Seva Programme (PSP) partners and service providers to maintain this momentum, reminding them that public service must continuously evolve to remain accessible, transparent, and empathetic to the needs of the common citizen.

The Conference provided an important platform for Regional Passport Officers to engage and interact with Senior Officers from various Ministries and Departments involved in the passport ecosystem. The interactions facilitated enhanced inter-ministerial coordination and the exchange of best practices aimed at ensuring efficient, citizen-centric, and seamless delivery of passport services across the country.

The RPO Conference saw the participation of the Passport Officers from 37 Passport Offices across India and officers of the Central Passport Organisation, led by Joint Secretary (PSP) & Chief Passport Officer BS Mubarak.

Detailed discussions were held on several issues, including Passport Seva Programme, human resource development, capacity building, grievance handling mechanism, POPSK matters, security-related issues, etc., with an aim of imparting faster, secure and hassle-free passport services to citizens. (ANI)

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