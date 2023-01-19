New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) The Ministry of External Affairs will organise the third Atal Bihari Vajpayee memorial lecture on Monday on the topic 'the future of global uncertainty'.

The lecture will be delivered by Bilahari Kausikan, former Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Singapore.

Kausikan is currently serving as chairman of the Middle East Institute at National University of Singapore.

The MEA said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will preside over the event.

"This memorial lecture series is organised as a tribute to late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, a towering statesman who immensely contributed to crafting India's foreign policy both as External Affairs minister and as the prime minister," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

