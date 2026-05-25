India News | Medchal Hotel Worker Arrested for Alleged Links to Pakistan-backed Group; Fake Pistols Seized

Medchal-Malkajgiri (Telangana) [India], May 25 (ANI): A man working at a hotel in Medchal was arrested for allegedly trying to establish contact with a group supported by Pakistan's ISI.

The accused, Jayed Khan, is a native of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, and was employed at Mubarak Hotel in Medchal police station limits in Medchal-Malkajgiri district. He was interested in joining the group and attempted to contact its members through Instagram.

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During the arrest at the hotel, officers seized his mobile phone, which contained chats, screenshots, and call records. Two fake pistols were also recovered from his possession.

Police have registered a case in the matter. The accused was produced before a judge and remanded to judicial custody.

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According to a police official, "A man named Jayed Khan, a native of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, was working at Mubarak Hotel in Medchal. He was interested in joining a team supported by Pakistan's ISI and attempted to establish contact with them through his Instagram handle. We arrested him at the Mubarak Hotel."

The official further stated that His phone contained chats, screenshots, and call records as evidence. Two fake pistols were also recovered from him. We have registered a case, produced him before a judge, and sent him to judicial custody."

Meanwhile, in a separate case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a Pakistan-backed spy accused of clandestinely passing sensitive security-related information to Pakistan Intelligence Officers (PIOs) as part of an anti-India terror conspiracy.

The arrested accused, identified as Zafar Riaz, alias Rizvi, a resident of Kolkata, had a look-out circular (LOC) issued against him. Proceedings were also underway to declare him a Proclaimed Offender (PO) when he was taken into custody.

He has been booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Official Secrets Act, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UA(P)A), according to NIA officials. As per the NIA investigations, the accused was earlier convicted in a separate espionage case under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Official Secrets Act.

He was married to a Pakistani national, and his children are also Pakistani citizens. The NIA further revealed that Zafar had been travelling frequently between India and Pakistan since 2005. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)