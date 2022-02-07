New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) The Media Foundation has invited nomination for its annual Chameli Devi Jain Award, the premier award for women mediapersons in India.

The criteria for selection are excellence, analytical skill, social concern, insights, style, innovation, courage and compassion, according to a statement by the foundation.

Also Read | Kolkata Shocker: Minor Alleges Rape in Anandapur; Two Arrested.

Other things being equal preference will be given to small town/rural, Indian language journalists and those who have not been awarded before in their careers, it said.

Entries can be sent in English, Hindi or any other Indian language. The entries will be evaluated by an independent panel of jurists whose verdict shall be final, the statement said.

Also Read | Gurugram: 34-Year-Old Woman Dies by Suicide, Family Accuses Live-In Partner.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)