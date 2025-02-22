Varanasi Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 22 (ANI): India is gearing up to launch a nationwide HPV vaccination program, providing women vaccines to combat cancer a year after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced it in Parliament.

Girls aged 9-16 years will be priority group for inoculation. The planned drive is part of the government's efforts to combat rising cancer rates in the country.

Medical community is poised to play a crucial role in its distribution. Dr Sudeep Gupta, Director of Tata Memorial Hospital and renowned cancer expert, revealed that the medical community would actively participate in the distribution of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine after it will be included in the national program.

When asked if vaccines to fight cancer in women will be available in five to six months, reports suggest that research on the vaccine is almost complete and trials are underway.

To this, the doctor replied, "The vaccine, aimed at preventing HPV infections that could lead to cancer, is administered to girls aged 9-16. Once the vaccine is included in the national program, the medical community will actively participate in its rollout," said the doctor.

The HPV vaccine is a significant development in the fight against cancer, particularly cervical cancer, which is the second most common type of cancer affecting women in India.

The vaccine has undergone rigorous testing, and its inclusion in the national program is expected to significantly reduce the burden of cervical cancer in the country.

He also discussed significant advancements in the fight against cancer, highlighting improvements in blood tests, upcoming vaccines, and the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in treatment.

When asked how far we have reached in the accuracy of blood tests for detecting cancer and whether the accuracy of blood tests for pancreatic cancer is 85 per cent, the doctor replied, "If we talk about accuracy, then the new tests for pathology are called molecular pathology and these include sophisticated techniques like PCR or NGS. It is done through these, which are sub-classifications of cancer. The accuracy of this has reached 90-95 per cent.We will include more tests on this and extend it."

The expert noted ongoing discussions in national committees in response to queries about making cancer treatment tax-free. This comes after the Union Budget by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recently announced exemptions on basic cusroms duty on 36 lifesaving drugs against cancer.

"Cancer treatment options such as medicines, chemotherapy, and diagnostics are being reviewed for possible tax reductions to make them more affordable for patients," said the doctor.

This move aims to make cancer treatment more affordable for patients, who often face significant financial burdens.

Furthermore, research has identified genetic variants that increase the risk of gallbladder cancer, particularly in women.

On the prevalence of gallbladder cancer in North India and the Purvanchal region, the doctor revealed that while there is no conclusive answer, research at Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital identified genetic variants (SNIP) in two genes--ABCB1 and ABCB4--that increase the risk of gallbladder cancer, particularly in women and said that a detailed study on this matter has been published.

In addition to the HPV vaccine, India has made significant advancements in cancer treatment, including improvements in blood tests, upcoming vaccines, and the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in treatment.

The doctor explained that AI is being used in two key areas: image-based diagnostics, such as X-rays and CT scans, where AI assists in preparing preliminary reports, and natural language processing, which helps identify symptom patterns for early diagnosis. These technologies are already in use at medical units in Mumbai.

Finally, when asked about the potential cancer risks from polluted water, particularly Sangam water, the doctor clarified that no direct evidence links water pollution to cancer.

"Current reports from Sangam Water do not show any connection to cancer risk, though water pollution remains an ongoing area of research," he said.

Overall, India's efforts to combat cancer are multifaceted and comprehensive, with a focus on prevention, treatment, and research. The nationwide HPV vaccination program is a significant step forward in this effort, and the medical community is poised to play a vital role in its success. (ANI)

