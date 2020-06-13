India News | Medical Negligence Led to Death of Journalist,says His Brother

Hyderabad, June 13 (PTI) The brother of a television journalist who died of COVID-19 at the state run Gandhi hospital here last week, on Saturday alleged that medical negligence had led to his demise.

In his complaint, he alleged that his brother, who also suffered from other health problems, was not properly treated and not provided an oxygen cylinder at the right time, police said.

He claimed that his brother had even sent him a message, requesting that he be shifted to some other hospital.

Police said they were seeking legal opinion on what charges can be invoked on the man's allegations, especially when many people were taking treatment at the hospital, and whether an FIR could be registered.

The 36-year-old journalist, working for a Telugu television channel, died on June 7.

He was admitted on June 4 after being referred from another state-run hospital.

The journalist had bilateral pneumonia with Type-1 respiratory failure and Acute Respiratory Disease Syndrome (ARDS) when he was admitted, doctors at the hospital had said.

He was also suffering from Myasthenia Gravis, a long-term neuromuscular disease that leads to varying degrees of skeletal muscle weakness.

