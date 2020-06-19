Imphal, Jun 19 (PTI) Security forces seized medicines worth over Rs 2 crore and arrested two smugglers from near the Indo-Myanmar border in Manipur's Tengnoupal district, police said on Friday.

A joint team of Assam Rifles and Manipur Police intercepted a van from near the Indo-Myanmar border town of Moreh on Thursday night, the police said.

During seach of the vehicle the security forces found medicines worth over Rs 2 crore and arrested the two persons for attempting to smuggle the medicines to Myanmar, the police said.

The two arrested persons are residents of Tengnoupal district, they said, adding further investigations were on.

