India News | Medium Intensity Quake Hits Rohtak in Haryana, Tremors Felt in Delhi

New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) A medium intensity earthquake of 4.5 magnitude hit Rohtak in Haryana on Friday, tremors of which were felt in the national capital, the National Centre for Seismology said.

According to the NCS, the quake occurred at a depth of 5 km at 9.08 p.m.

There were no immediate reports of any loss of life or property.

