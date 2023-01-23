Meerut, Jan 23 (PTI) A case was registered on Monday against unknown persons for misbehaving with two foreign women students at the Chaudhary Charan Singh University here and accusing them of indulging in religious conversion, a senior police official said.

Police said the allegations levelled against the foreigners are baseless.

The South Korean students had come to Meerut on a tourist visa and had visited the university on Saturday. Some students asked them about their religion and accused them of indulging in religious conversion, they said.

The students misbehaved with the foreigners and raised slogans of Jai Sri Ram, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Rohit Singh Sajwan said the case has been registered against unknown persons. In videos, made by them, they are seen accusing the two South Korean women students of "spreading Christianity", he said, adding that the videos were posted on social media platforms.

Sajwan said the perpetrators will be identified and arrested soon.

The case has been registered under Indian Penal Code section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), police said.

Circle Officer Civil Lines Arvind Kumar said that the allegations levelled against the foreigners were baseless. No complaint was filed against the victims, he said.

Kumar said details were sought from the South Korean students and then they were allowed to go to Delhi.

