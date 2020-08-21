Meerut, Aug 21 (PTI) Pirated NCERT books worth around Rs 35 crore and six printing machines were seized during a raid on a godown in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district on Friday, police said.

During the raid on the godown located on Gagol road in Partapur area here, a dozen people were detained, they said.

The pirated copies of the books, originally published by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), were being supplied to locations in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Delhi, police said.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Sahni, the books were being illegally printed in the godown which belongs to one Sachin Gupta.

