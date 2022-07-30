Nashik, Jul 30 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday said the demand for creating Malegaon as a separate district by bifurcating Nashik is an old one and a meeting will soon be convened to discuss the issue.

The chief minister was speaking to the media in Malegaon after chairing a review meeting of Nashik division.

Shinde said issues such as health infrastructure, road improvement, crop loans, organic farming, and empowerment of agriculture universities, MIDC, electricity and tribal people's concerns were discussed in the meeting.

He further said that the issue of housing for the police force in Malegaon, Mumbai and other parts of the state was also discussed and a decision about an action plan in this regard has also been taken.

The chief minister said the state government is positive about the demand for creating Malegaon as a separate district.

“The demand for creating Malegaon district is an old one and many leaders have sought it. A meeting regarding the demand will be convened in Mumbai soon, during which we will discuss the pros and cons. The government is positive and it will give preference to the demand,” Shinde said.

