New Delhi [India], February 20 (ANI): After the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected Delhi chief minister, Rekha Gupta, and cabinet ministers, on Thursday, a meeting of Chief Ministers of National Democratic Alliance-ruled states began in the national capital

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also attending the meeting.

The grand swearing-in ceremony of the Delhi chief minister witnessed a political show of strength.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP National President JP Nadda and other top BJP leaders were present for the swearing-in.

PM Modi took to X to post his congratulations for the newly sworn-in ministers. He posted, "Congratulations to Parvesh Sahib Singh, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ravinder Indraj Singh, Kapil Mishra and Pankaj Kumar Singh on taking oath as Ministers in the Delhi Government. This team beautifully mixes vigour and experience, and will surely ensure good governance for Delhi. Best wishes to them."

Chief ministers from NDA-ruled states such as Maharashtra's Devendra Fadnavis, Andhra Pradesh's Chandrababu Naidu, and Goa's Pramod Sawant. Deputy chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh were also in attendance.

Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena administered the oath of office to Rekha Gupta and her council of ministers in the ceremony.

Six other ministers, including Parvesh Sahib Singh, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ravinder Indraj Singh, Kapil Mishra, and Pankaj Kumar Singh, also took the oath.

Multiple party leaders, including union ministers and Chief ministers of neighbouring states, were present to attend the ceremony.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha, Rajasthan Deputy CM Prem Chand Bairwa, Goa CM Pramod Sawant, Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu and other leaders were also present at the spot.

An elected MLA from Shalimar Bagh seat, Rekha Gupta has served as general secretary of BJP Mahila Morcha in Delhi and as a member of its national executive committee. In these roles, she initiated numerous campaigns for the welfare of marginalized communities and women.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is forming a government in the national capital after 27 years.

In the assembly polls held earlier this month, the BJP won 48 seats out of 70, while the Aam Aadmi Party could win only 22 seats. Congress could not open its account in the third successive election.

Rekha Gupta started her political journey with Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), a student body affiliated to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). (ANI)

