New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI): The meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs with the Swedish Parliament's Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs began in the Parliament House Annex on Tuesday.

The Committee Chairman, Shashi Tharoor, welcomed the delegation.

Also Read | Supreme Court Says Calling Someone 'Mian-Tiyan' or 'Pakistani' Inappropriate but Not Crime.

Earlier on February 27, the Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee (PSC) on External Affairs said that a very detailed discussion was held in the committee meeting held in the Parliament House Annex on topics ranging from the Government of India's development aid budget to the opening of new embassies and consulates.

Speaking to ANI after the meeting, Tharoor said that this was our regular meeting on the Ministry of External Affairs' demands for grants.

Also Read | Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Gets Into Verbal Exchange With Tejashwi Yadav in Assembly, Claims Credit for Lalu Yadav's 'Political Rise' (Watch Video).

"This was our regular meeting on the demands for grants of the Ministry of External Affairs, which is the annual budget for this year for the coming fiscal year 2025-26 and we were very interested to see the budget documents of the Ministry and to question the Foreign Secretary on the needs of the Ministry in order to project India's voice abroad," he said.

He stated that the meeting was a very comprehensive discussion.

"So a very detailed discussion was held ranging from everything to do with the development aid budget of the Government of India, right across the questions of opening new embassies and consulates, the training of Foreign Service officers. Almost pretty much everywhere we're spending our money," he added.

"We have been informed by the govt that they put forward India's candidacy for a seat in (UN) Security Council, elected seat from the year 2028-29. That is something which will take place in the elections in UN, next year," Tharoor said.

The committee recorded oral evidence of the Ministry of External Affairs representatives on 'Demands for Grants of the Ministry for the year 2025-26'.

The meeting was attended by the Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs, Shashi Tharoor, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, and other officials of the External Affairs Ministry. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)