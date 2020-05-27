India News | Meeting of Standing Committee on Home Convened on June 3

New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): Chairman of the Standing Committee on Home Affairs Anand Sharma has convened a meeting of the panel on June 3, sources said.

They said Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla is expected to brief the committee on the lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.

India is in the fourth phase of lockdown which will continue till May 31.

Sources said it would be a physical meeting but relaxation has been given to members to join virtually if they are unable to come.

They said the guidelines issued by MHA for the lockdown, coordination between states and centre, food security to people and movement of migrant workers may be on the agenda of the meeting. (ANI)

