Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 11 (ANI): Minister of State (MoS) for Fisheries Dr. L Murugan on Tuesday said that after the situation improves in Sri Lanka, a meeting of the Joint Committee comprising representatives of MEA and the Department of Fisheries of both the countries will be held to bring back Indian fishing boats.

"After the situation improves in (Sri Lanka), a meeting of the Joint Committee comprising representatives of MEA and Department of Fisheries of both the countries (India-Sri Lanka) will be held to bring back Indian fishing boats from Sri Lanka," Murugan told ANI.

Also Read | Foreign Funding Violations: Crackdown on NGO's As CBI Raids 40 Locations; MHA Officials Under Scanner.

Earlier on Tuesday, Sri Lanka ordered the country's armed forces to open fire on anyone looting public property or causing harm to others following a day of violent clashes.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa also urged people to remain calm and refrain from violence and acts of revenge against others.

Also Read | Karnataka Bank Recruitment 2022: Registration For Clerk Post Begins at karnatakabank.com; Check Details Here.

A number of violent incidents have been reported in the country after pro-government groups clashed with anti-government protesters on Monday, leaving eight people dead and over 200 injured.

A nationwide curfew was imposed from Monday until Wednesday and the military was deployed to maintain law and order.

Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned as Sri Lanka's PM on Monday as violent protests broke out. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)