Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 15 (ANI): Mega Block Diwas will be organised at 30 places on every Wednesday in Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha said on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference here Sinha said, "Mega Block Diwas will be organised at three places in a district. In Kashmir, it will be organised at 30 places on every Wednesday and at 42 places in Jammu. Government has reached to public and on spot grievance redressal is being done."

Also Read | Maharashtra Rains: 10 Killed, Transport Disrupted as Rains Wreak Havoc in Several Districts.

LG said around five lakh people participated in Block Diwas organised at 285 locations in the Union Territory.

"Block Diwas organized at 285 locations in which approx 4.5 lakh people participated.13,675 projects from earlier phases of Back to Village (B2V) completed, 5,980 new works have been taken up in B2V3. 44 long-languishing projects have been completed in the month of September alone while 1,798 projects nearing completion," he said.

Also Read | Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2020: Massive Discounts on iPhone SE 2020, iPhone 11 Pro, Razr 5G & More.

He said that over four lakh Domicile Certificates and 45,327 Category Certificates have been distributed during 'Back to Village-3.'

"During B2V3, 4,440 sports kits distributed among panchayats, 3,959 dustbins installed, 2,430 families provided PMAY houses, 4,25,258 Domicile Certificates,45,327 Category Certificates and 51,097 birth, death, disability certificates were distributed," he said.

Divulging further he said 200 Bedded Hospitals at Ganderbal, Bemina; GMC Anantnag and Baramulla; Unani Hospital Ganderbal to be completed shortly.

"GMC Rajouri, Doda and Kathua are likely to be completed in the next six months. Work on AIIMS,Vijaypur has started and expected to be completed by August 2022," he added.

The LG also said that five new industrial estates announced in 2019 are nearing completion while the rest will be completed by December next year.

"I am delighted to say that five out ten New Industrial Estates announced in 2019 are nearing completion and the rest of them will also be completed by December next year, at an unprecedented pace of execution," Sinha said.

"More than Rs 500 Crore has been disbursed under PMKISAN after Covid-19 breakout covering more than a million Farmers. More than 50,000 Quintal high yield seeds distributed. 15 Refrigerated Vans purchased to support transportation of Perishable Fruit and Vegetables," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)