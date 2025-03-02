Sonitpur (Assam) [India], March 2 (ANI): A mega rally of former servicemen was organised at Hem Barua Higher Secondary School, Ghoramari, in the Sonitpur district of Assam on Sunday, under the aegis of the Gajraj Corps of the Army.

According to a statement by the Defence Public Relations Office (pro), more than 3,000 former servicemen, war widows, and battle casualties participated in the rally.

Major General H S Gill was the chief guest of the event. During his address, he expressed the organisation's commitment to the former servicemen fraternity for their sacrifices for the nation.

According to the Defence PRO'S statement, Retired Brigadier Polash Choudhury, Director of the Directorate of Sainik Welfare, Assam, presented financial assistance to needy orphan children.

In his address, the director expressed that the union government and Assam government "are very sensitive to the problems, issues and welfare of the ex-servicemen."

"New welfare schemes & Job opportunities are extended for the benefit of ESMs (ex-servicemen)," the retired Brigadier said.

He appealed to the ex-servicemen community to remain updated and avail of it.

He also encouraged the ESMs to wholeheartedly participate in the Governor of Assam's Rashtriya Kritagyta Avm Jagrukta' yojna, which is meant to motivate students in schools and colleges towards discipline and teach the values of nation before self and patriotism.

In the rally, various counters were set up for welfare and awareness of ESMs, like representatives from Principal Controller of Defence Accounts (Pensions) (PCDA(P)) to address pension-related queries. Banks such as SBI, Axis Bank, and Veterinary and Animal Husbandry, Agricultural Department and many departments participated, facilitating all people with battle casualties, Veer Naris & Veer Mothers. (ANI)

