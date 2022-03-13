East Jaintia Hills (Meghalaya) [India], March 13 (ANI): East Jaintia Hills district police of Meghalaya in a special operation on Saturday, apprehended five criminals and recovered one AK-47 rifle, AK series ammunition, machetes and several other incriminating materials from them.

A senior official from the Meghalaya police said, "A special operation on the intervening night of March 11-12 led to the arrest of five hardcore criminals and we have recovered one AK-47 rifle, AK series ammunition, machetes and several other incriminating materials."

Also Read | Spanish Female Complains to Police Commissioner via Email Against Arrested Kochi Tattooist.

The accused were arrested from Guwahati with the help of Guwahati police, added the official.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

Also Read | Punjab CM-Designate Bhagwant Mann Directs DGP to Probe Killing of Cows in Hoshiarpur.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)