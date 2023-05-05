Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma discussing the situation in Manipur and safety of its students (Image: Twitter/Conrad Sangma)

Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], May 5 (ANI): Amid ongoing violence in Manipur, the Meghalaya government said it is taking all possible measures in evacuating its citizens, including students.

With the use of special flights, Meghalaya is bringing its stranded people from Manipur, including 60 students, and 25 members of the Lajong football team, among others.

The Meghalaya government, in collaboration with various government agencies, took all essential safety precautions to guarantee the passengers' safety throughout the flight.

As of Friday noon, more than 25 citizens are on the way to Meghalaya via Guwahati through different flights. Along with flights, special buses are bringing over 60 students to Meghalaya.

Additionally, Meghalaya has also launched a helpline for citizens who may require further assistance. The helpline number is 1800-345-3644, and citizens can call for any kind of assistance they may need.

A delegation of three officials led by Minister Ampareen M Lyngdoh, Daniel Thangkiew (Political Secretary and OSD to Chief Minister) and Viveknanda Singh Rathore, SP West Garo Hills have travelled to Manipur capital Imphal for supporting the evacuation process.

"We are bringing back our stranded citizens through regular flights and chartered flights with special permission, who wish to return to Meghalaya. The Lajong football team has already been escorted to the airport, and we are making every effort to ensure the safe and timely return of all our citizens," Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma said in a statement.

"I would like to urge the students from Meghalaya who are studying in Manipur and their parents to please don't panic and be calm. We are working closely with the Union and State governments, security agencies to ensure that all necessary arrangements are made for the safe return of our students and citizens," Sangma added. (ANI)

Meanwhile, internet services remain suspended and curfew imposed in violence-affected regions and security forces deployed in Manipur after clashes between communities residing in hills and plains districts. This comes after a Scheduled Tribes reservation was demanded by the plains dwellers, who are predominantly Meiteis and are the majority in numbers.

Against those demands, a rally was organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) Manipur on Wednesday, which later turned violent. (ANI)

