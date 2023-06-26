Shillong, Jun 26 (PTI) With an eye on the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha on Monday announced the induction of vice-presidents, general secretaries and other executive members.

The BJP, with two MLAs, is part of the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government led by the National People's Party in the 60-member House.

Deepan G Momin and Akki M Sangma were nominated as vice-presidents, while Joydeep Ghosh and Anish M Sangma became general secretaries, a statement issued by the party said.

Koster Diengdoh was named as secretary and Varun Kumar treasurer besides six other executive members, it said.

The induction of youths in the party's fold was made to strengthen it, keeping in mind the general elections next year, the statement said.

