Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], July 9 (ANI): The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) on Thursday declared the result for the higher secondary school leaving certificate (HSSLC) or class 12 board exams for the academic session of 2019-2020.

The state board class 12 examinations were conducted in June. However, some of the exams were deferred due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown. The pending examination of subjects mathematics, physical education, statistics were conducted from June 8 to 10.

While the passing percentage in the Science stream stood at 72.24 per cent students, as many as 77.28 per cent of students passed from Commerce students.

In the Science stream, Kaustab Choudhury topped the exam with 468 marks, while Anirban Das, Disha Chakraborty jointly secured the second spot, and Al Amin Miah bagged the third position.

In commerce stream, Komal Sharma has topped with 445 marks, Vinod Prajapat bagged the second position with 444 marks, while Kumar Ayan Sharma secured the third spot with 439 marks. (ANI)

