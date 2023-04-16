Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], April 16 (ANI): Border Security Force apprehended a Bangladesh national with Rs 4 lakh in Indian currency while trying to cross the International border illegally on Saturday, a BSF official said.

The accused has been identified as Mohammad Iqbal Miah (45), a resident of Upsahar, Bangladesh's Sylhet district, the official said in a press release.

BSF troops of 4 BN BSF Meghalaya nabbed the Bangladeshi national with the Indian currency valued at Rs 4 lakhs while attempting to cross the International border illegally from India to Bangladesh

The seized Indian currency and apprehended person were handed over to Dawki Police Station for further Investigation and legal proceedings.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

