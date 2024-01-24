Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], January 24 (ANI): Troops of the 110th Battalion of the Border Security Forces intercepted a vehicle found to be loaded with a large quantity of clothing items worth more than Rs 10 lakh, "meant to be smuggled into Bangladesh," an official statement from the BSF said on Wednesday.

As per a statement, the driver of the seized vehicle was apprehended "as he failed to produce valid documents for the consignment of clothing."

It added that on January 23, acting on specific information, the vigilant troops of 110th Battalion of BSF Meghalaya successfully intercepted a vehicle near the Bholaganj bordering area under the East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya.

"The intercepted vehicle was found to be loaded with a large quantity of clothing items worth more than Rs 10 lakh, meant to be smuggled into Bangladesh," the statement added.

"Apprehended person along with seized items were handed over to the custom office Bholaganj for further legal action," it added. (ANI)

