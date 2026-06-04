India News | Meghalaya CM Submits Memorandum to Union Home Minister, Raises Key Concerns Regarding Meghalaya

Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], June 4 (ANI): Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Thursday said he submitted a memorandum to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, highlighting several key concerns and long-pending demands of the state during their meeting in Shillong.

In a video message issued after the meeting, Sangma said he urged the Government of India to strengthen mechanisms to check illegal immigration into Meghalaya.

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He emphasised the need for an effective regulatory framework and suggested that measures such as the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act (MRSSA) and the Inner Line Permit (ILP), for which the State Assembly has already passed resolutions, could serve as viable tools to regulate and monitor illegal immigration.

The Chief Minister also reiterated the state's long-standing demand for the inclusion of the Khasi and Garo languages in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution. He stated that such recognition would help preserve, promote, and safeguard the linguistic and cultural identity of Meghalaya's indigenous communities.

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Another key issue raised during the meeting was the proposed amendment to the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. Sangma requested the Centre to hold consultations with all concerned Northeastern states before implementing any changes. He stressed that any amendment should strengthen the constitutional safeguards, autonomy, and governance mechanisms available to tribal communities across the region.

The Chief Minister further conveyed concerns raised by several organisations regarding certain amendments to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, or FCRA. He noted that some of the provisions could adversely impact the functioning and assets of organisations working in the state and requested the Centre to consider their concerns.

Sangma thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah for giving a patient hearing to the issues raised by the state. He expressed hope that the Centre would take positive steps on these important matters in the interest of Meghalaya and its people. (ANI)

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