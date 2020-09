Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], September 26 (ANI): Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Friday took stock of the situation arising out of heavy rainfall here.

Several roads and bridges in the state have reportedly been damaged by the hail and heavy downpour that battered the state in the last few days.

Also Read | KEM Hospital in Mumbai to Start Human Trial of Oxford’s Covishield Vaccine: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on September 26, 2020.

"Incessant rainfall has taken place in the last few days due to which many roads and bridges have been affected. Loss of lives has also been recorded. We will do our best to restore these roads to minimise the sufferings," Sangma said while speaking to media.

According to the India Meteorological Department, isolated heavy to heavy rainfall is expected over Meghalaya during the next 24 hours. (ANI)

Also Read | Manmohan Singh Birthday 2020: Inspiring Quotes by Former Prime Minister As the Great Economist as He Turns 88.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)