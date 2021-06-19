Shillong, Jun 19 (PTI) A day after some policemen threw vegetables of a vendor for allegedly violating Covid-19 restrictions in Meghalaya's West Garo Hills district, the authorities on Saturday apologised to the elderly woman and compensated her for the loss, officials said.

After someone recorded the act of the overzealous policemen and posted it on social media, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma asked the district administration to take action against those involved in the incident and compensate her monetarily.

A group of policemen threw away her vegetable baskets on the road at around 3 pm on Friday, when the curfew begins, leaving her angry but helpless.

An officer, accompanied by several others, visited the home of the elderly woman at Tura and tendered an unconditional apology to her. They also handed over monetary compensation for the losses suffered by her.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister said in a social media post, What happened is completely unacceptable. I have asked the DC and SP to take immediate action against those responsible and to compensate the concerned individual."

Sangma said that he has asked the top district officials to ensure that such things do not happen in future.

"These are tough times for everyone. We must be understanding and work together with the citizens of the state," he said.

West Garo Hills district SP VS Rathore also apologised to the woman on the behalf of the police department while assuring her that disciplinary action would be initiated against the erring policemen.

"This shameful act is against the ethos of the Meghalaya police," Rathore said.

Police personnel were asked to keep in mind the current situation of the people of marginalised sections of society district Deputy Commissioner Ram Singh said.

"We will also increase the timing of markets," he said.

