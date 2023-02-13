Shillong, Feb 13 (PTI) The Congress on Monday attacked the NPP-BJP government of poll-bound Meghalaya, claiming that the state's Covid-19 expenditure was eight times more than that of Manipur which recorded fewer cases and deaths.

Releasing a 10-point ‘charge sheet' against the Conrad Sangma-headed government here, AICC leader Pawan Khera alleged that this coronavirus expenditure is one of the several scams during its five-year term.

The collapse of the Assembly dome in May last year, the Rs 500 crore financial irregularities in the state urban development agency (MUDA), the police vehicle purchase scam, the Saubhagya scheme scam and others reflect the large-scale corruption that took place during the last five years, Khera alleged in a press conference.

“Covid expenditure was eight times more in Meghalaya than what it was in Manipur. Meghalaya recorded much fewer Covid cases and deaths. Meghalaya spent Rs 816 crore for 96,785 covid cases and as ex-gratia payment for 1,624 deaths.

“Manipur, on the other hand, spent just a little over Rs 100 crore for 1.4 lakh cases and 2,149 deaths,” Chairman of AICC's Media and Publicity department said.

He asserted that the Centre released Rs 119.73 crore for covid-related expenses in Meghalaya, but the health minister announced in the Assembly that New Delhi had sanctioned only Rs 76 crore, resulting in the discrepancy to the tune of Rs 43.73 crore.

Moreover, Khera said, former Director of Health Services Dr Aman War who is contesting the February 27 assembly polls on UDP ticket, has recently claimed that he has no clue how the government had incurred an expenditure of Rs 816 crore for tackling Covid.

About the dome collapse in the under-construction assembly building, the senior Congress leader claimed it happened due to the use of poor material and fault in design, but “no substantive action” was taken against the contractor.

The NPP gave the party ticket to the PWD (Building) engineer who was responsible for the fraud, Khera said claiming that this is also a mark of corruption.

The Rs 500 crore MUDA scam is about sanctioning money by the government but failing to submit utilisation certificates, he said adding: “No one knows how the money has been spent but there is no visible development of the city.”

The Congress leader also accused the MDA coalition government of being involved in illegal mining and transportation of coal, as the high court-appointed judge had stated that 13 lakh metric tons of the dry fuel was illegally mined and transported while the state sought to pass it off as coal mined prior to the imposition of the ban on mining.

Further, Khera said the CAG in its 2021 audit report has also exposed a scam of Rs 149 crore in the state power department while implementing the Centre's flagship programme 'Saubhagya'.

He said the CAG report has pronounced that the power department has provided “undue favour” to a Delhi firm by awarding projects causing a loss of Rs 149.12 crore to the state.

Stating that Assam police had also unearthed the rice scam by seizing one lakh bags of rice which was meant for distribution under PDS scheme in Meghalaya, Khera said there were allegations of nepotism in awarding provisional licenses to three firms to open casinos.

The plan to open casinos was, however, withdrawn later following objections raised by churches and civil society organisations.

With regards to the police vehicle scam and the arrest of an Assistant Inspector of Police, Khera said, “How can an AIG perpetrate such a scam without support from his bosses is a question to be pondered.”

The AICC leader said that the Congress when it comes to power will ensure that the perpetrators of the “grand Meghalaya loot” are brought to book.

