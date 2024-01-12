Tura (Meghalaya) [India], January 12 (ANI): Meghalaya Governor Phagu Chauhan inaugurated the second Raj Bhavan of the state in Tura on Friday, with the Chief Minister terming it a "moment of pride" for the Garo Hills region.

The Governor virtually inaugurated the Raj Bhavan.

The grand ceremony was attended by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, Speaker of Meghalaya Legislative Assembly Thomas A Sangma, and Member of Parliament Agatha K Sangma, Tura, Chief Secretary DP Wahlang, Commissioner of Division Vijay Kumar D and Deputy Commissioner Jagdish Chelani. They also visited the campus later.

The complex, located in the Danakgre area of Tura town, was built for Rs 24.1 crore and covers an area of 28.45 acres.

The completion of this project is testimony to the government's efforts towards administrative decentralisation beyond the capital region.

The Meghalaya Governor expressed his delight at the construction of the complex and said that "the project was yet another milestone towards enhancing governance" in the Garo Hills region.

Speaking at the event, CM Sangma said, "This is another long-standing project that our government was able to complete. The Raj Bhavan stands as a symbol of architectural excellence and civic pride, representing the heart of the city's promising future. It is with great pride that President Draupadi Murmu will be residing in this complex during her upcoming visit."Envisioned as an Assam-type building, the project was initially conceptualised in 2009 for Rs 5.48 crore to be completed within 3 years. The main building was later redesigned into an earthquake-resistant RCC structure and a spacious banquet hall was added. However, in 2016, unforeseen circumstances necessitated revisions of costs and timelines, leading to a delay."

The project was revived by CM Sangma in 2021.

Two new work orders expanding the scope of the project were issued with a cost of Rs 10.98 crore and Rs 7.69 crore, respectively.

After this intervention and with constant monitoring, the project was completed in just 3 years. With its grand inauguration, the project is set to become a focal point for official events and ceremonies in the region.

Besides the inauguration of the Raj Bhavan in Tura, the CM also emphasised that the government is focused on strengthening administrative infrastructure in all regions of the state.

In Shillong, the plan to move the Secretariat and other government offices to New Shillong City at Mawdiangdiang is being finalised.

An iconic Secretariat Building, residential complexes for the employees and other infrastructure will be built. In Tura, an integrated administrative complex to bring together all the departments of government and DC administration is also being conceptualised. The Integrated Administrative Complex at Jowai has already been initiated for Rs 19.83 crore.

Improvement of the DC and block establishments in all the districts and blocks is also underway.

In addition to these, the government is planning to construct over 700 CM Citizen Service Delivery Centres across the state. These centres will serve as one-stop shops for all types of service delivery to the citizens. These citizen centres, along with all the new administrative infrastructure, would pave the way to improved service delivery and enhanced governance in the state.

"The inauguration of the second Raj Bhavan in Meghalaya marks a momentous event in our state's history and a moment of pride for the Garo Hills region. The Raj Bhavan will not only be the official residence of the Governor in Garo Hills but will stand tall as an example of inclusive governance," CM Sangma added. (ANI)

