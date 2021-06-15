Shillong, Jun 15 (PTI) Meghalaya on Tuesday reported 450 new COVID-19 cases, which took the tally in the state to 42,759, a health department official said.

The death toll rose to 750 as seven more people succumbed to the infection, he said.

The state now has 4,430 active cases, Health Services Director Aman War said.

At least 542 people were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries in the northeastern state to 37,579, he said.

The state has so far conducted over 6.3 lakh sample tests for COVID-19.

Altogether, 5.16 lakh people were inoculated till Monday with 75,000 of them having received both doses of the vaccine, War said.

