Shillong, Oct 16 (PTI) The Meghalaya government on Friday ordered an inquiry into the alleged leakage of toxic waste from tanks containing uranium effluents in the South West Khasi Hills district.

Speaking to reporters, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said that the government has decided to immediately appoint an expert agency to probe the alleged leakage of the tanks in Domiasiat.

Several NGOs and environmentalists have claimed that a high-level of radioactive emission has been recorded in areas close to the storage tanks.

Asked about the expert agency, Tynsong said, "The matter has been entrusted to the chief secretary but it should be an expert agency and should submit a detailed report about the incident."

The deputy chief minister said that an inspection was done by the district administration and according to them, there was no leakage.

However, NGOs and enviromental experts who went to the place said there is leakage and that radiation has crossed the limit, he noted.

"In view of this, we thought the government should engage an expert team for a detailed investigation into the matter," he said.

NGOs have claimed that four effluent storage tanks and two other reservoirs at the Nongbah-Jynrin area have developed wide cracks.

The Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) has threatened to petition the National Green Tribunal (NGT) if the state government fails to address the concern over radiation.

India's largest and richest sandstone-type uranium deposits are located in Domiasiat and Wahkyn areas.

