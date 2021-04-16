Shillong, Apr 16 (PTI) At least 121 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya, which pushed the tally in the state to 14,703, a senior official said on Friday.

The death toll rose to 152 after one more fatality due to the infection was reported in the northeastern state, Health Services Director Aman War said.

Meghalaya now has 565 active cases, he said.

Twelve people were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 13,986.

Altogether, 4.31 lakh sample tests for COVID-19 have been conducted so far, the official said.

War further said that a total of 1.71 lakh people have been inoculated in the state, with 45,438 of them having received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

In view of the sudden surge in coronavirus cases, the government issued an order during the day, allowing only 50 per cent attendance of staffers from Group C and D categories at the state secretariat here.

The secretariat, however, will function with the full strength of Group A and B officers, the official added. PTI

