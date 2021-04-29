Shillong, Apr 29 (PTI) The COVID-19 caseload of Meghalaya on Thursday mounted to 16,617 after 187 more people tested positive for the virus, a senior health official said.

During the past 24 hours, two patients have succumbed to the infection, raising the COVID-19 death toll in the state to 169, Health Services director Aman War said.

At present, Meghalaya has 1,531 active coronavirus cases, he said.

As many as 129 people have been cured of the disease since Wednesday, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 14,917, the health official said.

Over 4.50 lakh samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, he said.

Till Wednesday, a total of 2.57 lakh people have been inoculated in Meghalaya.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)