Shillong, Nov 29 (PTI) Meghalaya on Monday recorded 30 new COVID-19 cases, which pushed the tally to 84,444, a senior official said.

The toll remained unchanged at 1,471, health services director Dr Aman War said.

Of the 30 new cases, 26 were detected in East Khasi Hills, two in West Garo Hills and one each in East Garo Hills and West Jaintia Hills.

The state currently has 301 active cases.

Thirty-seven people recovered from the disease during the day, taking the total number of those cured to 82,672.

Over 12.06 lakh tests have been conducted in the state till date, War said.

A total of 19.65 lakh people have been inoculated in the state thus far, with more than 8.02 lakh of them having received both the doses, he added.

