Shillong, June 14 (PTI) The COVID-19 caseload of Meghalaya on Monday increased to 42,309 after 403 more people tested positive for the virus, a senior health official said.

During the past 24 hours, 10 patients have succumbed to the infection, taking the coronavirus death toll to 743, Health Services director Aman War said.

At present, there are 4,529 active coronavirus cases in the northeastern state, he said.

As many as 487 patients recuperated from the viral infection, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 37, 037.

The state has tested 6.28 lakh samples for COVID-19 tests so far.

Till Sunday, a total of 5.03 lakh people have been inoculated in the state, War said.

