Shillong, Oct 8 (PTI) At least 123 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya on Thursday, pushing the tally to 7,261, a senior health department official said.

East Khasi Hills, of which state capital Shillong is a part, continues to be the worst-affected region with 79 new cases. The district has 1,670 active cases, and recorded 55 of the total 60 coronavirus fatalities in the northeastern state, Health Services Director Aman War said.

Also Read | TDP Workers Plant Paddy in Potholes to Protest Against Poor Condition of Road in Andhra Pradesh.

South Garo Hills accounted for 14 new cases, followed by Ri Bhoi at eight, West Garo Hills at seven. Six were registered in South West Khasi Hills.

Three fresh cases each were reported from West Jaintia Hills and North Garo Hills, and one each from East Garo Hills, East Jaintia Hills and West Khasi Hills, he said.

Also Read | Motilal Vora Death News is ‘Fake’, Son Arun Vora Issues Clarification Amid Spread of Rumours.

Altogether 138 patients were found to have been cured of the viral infection on Thursday, increasing the total number of recoveries to 4,832.

Meghalaya currently has 2,369 COVID-19 cases, War said, adding that 27 more patients from Ri-Bhoi have migrated to Assam.

A total of 1.67 lakh samples have been sent for testing so far, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)