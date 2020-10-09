Shillong, Oct 9 (PTI) At least 127 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya on Friday pushing the tally to 7,388, while a woman succumbed to the infection raising the death toll to 61, a senior health official said.

At present, the northeastern state has 2,424 active cases, Health Services director Aman War said.

East Khasi Hills district, where the state capital is located, continues to be the worst-affected region with 95 new cases, War said. The district has 1,729 of the total active cases, he said.

West Garo Hills accounted for 13 new cases, followed by Ri Bhoi at 8, South Garo Hills at 5, North Garo Hills at 4 cases and East Jaintia Hills at 2, he said.

Seventy-one patients have been cured of the disease on Friday, increasing the recovery tally to 4,903 in the state.

A total of 1.69 lakh samples have been sent for testing so far, he said.

